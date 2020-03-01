Serie A President: Inter Milan Refused To Play Juventus

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino says Inter Milan refused to play the weekend’s postponed match against Juventus on Monday with doors open to the public.

Five Serie A matches due to take place this weekend, including Juventus vs Inter, were postponed on Saturday due to the coronavirus and have been rescheduled for May 13.

The Milan club are said to be surprised by Dal Pino’s accusation that they refused to play the match and insist the health of their players, club officials and supporters is their priority.

Inter also felt a Monday fixture against Juventus would also not allow enough time for their players to recover for Thursday’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Napoli in Naples. Juventus face Milan in Turin in the other semi-final on Wednesday.



Read Also: EPL: Success Missing In Action As Watford End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Premier League Run

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter CEO…