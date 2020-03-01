Success Missing In Action As Watford End Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run

Nigeria forward Isaac Success was missing in action as Watford produced a monumental upset after becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Success, who has struggled for regular playing time this season was left out of the matchday squad along with Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr’s second half double condemned the league leaders to a 3-0 defeat at the Vicarage Road.



Sarr nipped in to break the deadlock after 54 minutes after he was set up by Frenchman Abdoulaye Dacoure, before then racing through to double the Hornets’ lead six minutes later.

Troy Deeney rounded off the incredible scoreline after taking advantage of yet more sluggish defending from the visitors with 18 minutes left to play.

Nigel Pearson’s side move out of the relegation zone thanks…