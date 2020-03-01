This is Why We’re Here! –Alao Reports from Spain

RRIVING in Madrid, the first thing that strikes you as you drive around the city is its huge size. 6.5million of Spain’s 46 million people live in the metropolitan area of Madrid, compared to 5.5million in Barcelona and 2.5million in Valencia where I’m coming from. However, the city of Madrid itself is home to 3.2million, which makes it the largest city in the European Union after the German capital, Berlin.

Another thing that strikes you is the modern architecture and infrastructure that you will find in most first world cities on our planet. Although Madrid, just like Valencia, was also originally founded by the Arabs who called it Mayrit, it has gone through centuries of transformation to become one of the most beautiful and cosmopolitan cities in the world today.

Narrowing our focus now to the football, where ever you turn in Madrid, you’re confronted by the…