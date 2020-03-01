Vinicius Junior Breaks Messi Record As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In El Classico

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior has become the youngster player to score in El Clasico in the 21st century – beating the record previously held by Lionel Messi.

Vinicius Junior, 19, scored the opening goal as Real Madrid edged out Barcelona 2-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Messi became the youngest player in the modern era to score in the world-famous fixture when he hit the back of the net in a 3-3 draw at the Nou Camp in March, 2007.

But according to Opta Brazilian forward Vinicius was 26 days younger when he helped win the derby for Real Madrid, who subsequently leapfrogged Barcelona in La Liga.

Thibaut Courtois kept the hosts in the game in the game in the first half, making a number of vital saves.

Vicinus Junior opened the scoring in the 71st minute.

The teenager wormed his way inside and saw his shot deflected past Marc-Andre ter Stegen via Gerard Pique’s foot.

Substitute Mariano put the icing on…