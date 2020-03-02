Alao Watches As ‘Zidane Summons The Bernabeu’ to Down Barca

Complete Sports’ Mumini Alao woke up to a highly promising game day in Madrid today – Sunday 1st March, and inclined to emulate the Madridstas.

It’s normal for most Madridstas and some rival fans to start their Santiago Bernabeu game day by ‘digesting’ the content of Madrid-biased sports newspaper AS. And on an El Clasico day, it’s even a more pleasurable way to start it all.

Alao, as captured in this photo, joined the bandwagon and grabbed his own copy of the AS with a bold headline ‘Zidane Convoca Al Bernabeu’ (Zidane Summons The Bernabeu). It’s Los Blancos’ coach’s call on the home fans to turn up and occupy their 74,000 capacity Santiago Bernabeu, ostensibly to be the effective 12th player against Barcelona.