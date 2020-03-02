Balogun Relishes Wigan Athletic Winning Streak

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun is full of excitement after Wigan Athletic extended their winning run in the Sky Bet Championship following Saturday’s 1-0 away win against West Bromwich Albion.

Sam Morsy struck in the 73rd minute as the Latics recorded an important victory at the DW Stadium.

Balogun, who is on loan at Wigan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion started the game and was replaced in the 69th minute by Kal Naismith after picking an injury.

The centre-back took to the social media to celebrate the feat.

“All good things come in three; three points, three wins, three clean sheets,” Balogun tweeted.

Balogun has made five league appearances for Wigan since his arrival in January.

He will hope to continue his solid defensive displays when Wigan take on Luton Town in their next league game on March 7.

By Adeboye Amosu

