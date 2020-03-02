Barca Want the 3 Points From this El Clasico

FC Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, is raring to go in the 244th El Clasico, reflecting the top morale of the Quique Setien’s men.

The Germany internation, says: ‘We want to leave Madrid with the three point in our bag’.

Watch Stegen in this video mouthing Barcelona’s game plan.

Video from Laliga interview for Laliga worldwide programme

4 Secrets To Becoming Rich – How To Get Rich From Nothing: This ebook is a must read for anyone serious about exiting the rate race….

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

