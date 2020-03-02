Dare Mourns Ex-Eagles And F/Eagles Players; Kekere, Baleria

Youth and Sports Minister Mr .Sunday Dare has expressed deep shock and sadness on the deaths of two ex Nigerian Internationals Sule Kekere and Kabiru Baleria.

While Kekere died in Jos last Thursday, Baleria died in Kano on Tuesday.

Dare said: “I received the news of the deaths of two former Nigerian Internationals Sule Kekere of the Green Eagles and Highlander of Jos fame and Kabiru Baleria of the Flying Eagles fame with a heavy heart,” the Sports minister said.

“The news of their deaths came as a rude shock to me and other Nigerians. I’m most shocked by Kekere’s death because I knew of his fame and football prowess while growing up in Jos. He was one of the greatest players of his generation.

“Baleria was a prominent member of the Golden Eaglets and later the Flying Eagles where he also served as Assistant…