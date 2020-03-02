How Rich Are Famous Football Players? Top 10 richest 2019

It cannot be denied that football is king of the sport, which has the most international fans all over the world. There are several famous football players with many great achievements. As a fan of football, you might be aware of them. However, do you know who the richest football players from their monthly salary in the world are? You can check out the https://tructiep.us site to see what they have done to deserve such a salary.

The following article will introduce you to the wealthiest soccer players in the world today. Scroll down to find out.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo ($450 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo/ https://sempreinter.com

Cristiano Ronaldo (February 5, 1985) is a Portuguese national football player. He currently plays in the Italian championship for the Juventus club as a winger or striker as well as the captain of the Portuguese football team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the best soccer players in the world of all time who wins many honorable prizes. To be…