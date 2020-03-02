It Will Be Difficult To Keep Osimhen At Lille- Galtier

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says it will be difficult to keep Victor Osimhen at the club beyond this season following the Nigerian forward impressive performance so far this term, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen, 21, who linked up with Les Dogues from Belgian outfit Sporting Charleroi last summer has scored 13 goals and recorded fuve assists in 26 league appearances for the club this season.

The former Wolfsburg of Germany striker has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Osimhen recently stated that he would love to remain at the club beyond the present campaign.

Despite the talented forward still having four years remaining on his contract with Lille, Galtier insists he could leave the club at the end of the season.

“Victor said he wanted to stay here next season. He is a sincere boy, he is happy here. He is…