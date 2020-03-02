Leicester Still Has A Lot To Play For Despite Poor Run

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho says Leicester City must focus on rediscovering their English Premier League form.

This comes after the Foxes suffered a 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on Friday night with Iheanacho’s goal disallowed in the second-half for handball following a VAR check.

“It was a disappointing evening, especially for us. We shouldn’t have lost this game, but unfortunately, it happened, so we should do more,” Iheancho told the club’s official website.

“The next games, we should concentrate, focus and work really hard to make sure we get the points that we need.

“Obviously, that wasn’t a goal from VAR, but I haven’t watched the replay. I thought it hit the defender’s shoulder, but I wasn’t sure it hit my hand. If that’s the rule, there’s nothing we can do about it. We just move on,” he…