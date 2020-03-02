Mavericks At United Centevs are coming off a 111-91 home win over the Mi

Bulls And Coby White To Host Mavericks At United Center. The Mavs are coming off a 111-91 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kristaps Porzingis contributed 38 points (13-of-25 from the field), 4 assists and 13 rebounds. Seth Curry contributed 27 points (11-of-17 FG), 4 assists and 3 threes made.

The Bulls will want to move on from a 115-125 loss to the New-York Knicks, a game in which Zach LaVine ended last game with 26 points (10-of-25 from the field), 7 assists and 4 threes made.

Will Zach LaVine replicate his 26 point performance in last game’s loss to the Knicks? The former game between the two ended up in a loss on the road for the Bulls. In their last five games, the Bulls grabbed only one win. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Bulls are much better at defence than the Mavericks; the…