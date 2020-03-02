Police Has Won More Gold for Nigeria Than any Organization –DSP Mbah

The 12th edition of the Nigeria Police Games kicked off on Saturday, February 29, in Awka, Anambra State, with all Police Commands across the country taking part, Completesports.com reports.

The weeklong sports fiesta was declared open by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday February 29.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Frank Mbah, who is also spokesman of the Force Headquarters and member of the Main Organising Committee, MOC, of the Games is confident the objectives of the Nigeria Police Games will continue to materialize as the 12 edition of the Games kicked off.

A total of 3000 athletes are to competing for honours in different sporting events that will take place across the state and beyond.

Mbah saus that Nigeria Police has played a leading role in Nigeria’s medal haul in international competitions, stressing that ‘no organization has won more gold medals for Nigeria in international sporting competitions than the Nigeria Police’.

“From…