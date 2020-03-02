Why I Celebrated My El Clasico Goal Against Barca Like Ronaldo 

Vinicius Junior has revealed the reason why he celebrated his goal against Barcelona like Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo, in Sunday’s El Clasico win at the Santiago Bernabeu, Completesports.com reports.

Vinicius opened scoring for Madrid after running on to Toni Kroos’ pass before his effort which deflected off Gerard Pique beat a stranded Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Also Read: Vinicius Junior Breaks Messi Record As Real Madrid Beat Barcelona In El Classico

The Brazilian then proceeded to celebrate the goal just like Ronaldo always does when he scores a goal.

“He (Cristiano Ronaldo) came into the dressing room at halftime to support the team and give us moral support. That’s why I celebrated like him. He’s a winner in & out of the pitch,” Vinicius was quoted after the match.

Madrid doubled their lead in the 92nd minute through substitute Mariano Diaz who sped past Samuel Umtiti and managed to squeeze…