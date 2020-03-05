Nuggets Come To Town To Meet P.J. Washington And Hornets, At Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets will want to move on from a 103-104 loss at home to the San-Antonio Spurs, a game in which Caleb Martin was on point last game, providing 12 points (5-of-9 FG).

Related: Spurs Come To Town To Meet Terry Rozier And Hornets, At Charlotte Hornets

Jalen McDaniels was on point last game, providing 5 assists, 5 offensive rebounds and 9 rebounds. The Nuggets will want to move on from a 100-116 loss at home to the Golden-State Warriors, a game in which Paul Millsap got in 18 points (6-of-9 shooting), 3 assists and 7 offensive rebounds.

Will P.J. Washington replicate his 19 point performance in last game’s loss to the Spurs? In their previous matchup as the visiting team, the Hornets won. The Hornets have won just 2 games of their last 5 contests. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Nuggets are much better at shooting than…