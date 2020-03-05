Premier League Games To Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid Corm

Premier League fixtures could be played behind closed doors within weeks over fears of the coronavirus.

That is the grim warning after it was announced all Serie A games will be played without fans in the stadium for the next four weeks.

And Everton director Alexander Ryazantsev, speaking on FT Business of Football summit, insists the same prospect is now heading for the Premier League.

“We feel it is quite likely it may happen in the coming weeks.

“It would be a forced decision rather than one we would proactively engage in. “But the whole situation goes far beyond the world of sport.

“Of course nobody wants to play behind closed doors and I don’t think it’s inevitable at the moment that it will happen.”

Premier League and Football Association bosses have already held secret talks about the possibility of playing games…