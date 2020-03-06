Ehizibue In Action As Koln Beat Collins’ Paderborn Away

New Super Eagles invitee Kingsley Ehizibue was in action for FC Koln in their 2-1 win against Jamilu Collins’ relegation threatened Paderborn, in Friday night’s Bundesliga game, Completesports.com reports.

Ehizibue made his 22nd league appearance with one goal for Koln this season in Friday’s game.

While Collins made his 21st appearance with a goal to his name in the colours of Paderborn.

Goals from Jorge Mere and Jonas Hector in the 28th and 36th minutes respectively, saw Koln race into a 2-0 lead.

In the 73rd minute, Dennis Srbeny pulled a goal back for Paderborn which was only a consolation effort.

It was a third straight win for Koln while Paderborn suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

The win means Koln move up to 10th position on 32 points in the 18-team league table.

Also, Koln are just four points off sixth spot which is a Europa League…