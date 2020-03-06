Ighalo Bags Brace In United’s FA Cup Win Vs Derby County

Odion Ighalo scored two goals in his second start for Manchester United as they beat Derby County 3-0, in the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA at Pride Park on Thursday night, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo scored United’s second and third goals to send them into the quarter-final where they will face Norwich City.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Premier League Bans Handshakes Between Players And Match Officials

Luke Shaw opened scoring for United in the 33rd minute before the Nigerian made it 2-0 on 41 minutes.

Also Read: Ighalo Gets Highest Rating In United’s Win at Derby County

And with 20 minutes remaining in the game, Ighalo got on the score sheet again to seal the win for United.

It was Ighalo’s first brace for an English club since netting twice against Liverpool in the colours of Watford in 2015.

He is now the second African after South Africa’s Quinton Fortune to score for United in the FA Cup.

The…