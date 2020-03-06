Rodgers Thrilled To Have ‘Huge Player’ Ndidi Back In Action For Leicester

Leicester City manager is relieved to see Wilfred Ndidi return to action for the Foxes following the Nigerian midfielder recent injury troubles, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi spent close to a month on the sidelines due to a knee injury, with Leicester City struggling to get going in his absence.

The 22-year-old however returned to action in last Friday’s Premier League clash against Norwich City and played for an hour in Wednesday’s Emirates FA Cup 1-0 home win Birmingham City.

“He’s a huge player, and our squad, we don’t have the depth to miss that

level of player.

“A lot of the guys that come in, they contribute so well, but when you have one of

the best ball-winners in the Premier League out for a period of time, of course

you miss him.

“The plan was to give him an hour, get some game-time into his legs, and it was

great to see him out…