Spurs At Barclays Center. The Nets will want to move on from a 79-118 lo

Nets and Caris LeVert to host Spurs At Barclays Center. The Nets will want to move on from a 79-118 loss at home to the Memphis Grizzlies, a game in which Chris Chiozza had a great performance with 14 points (5-of-8 shooting) cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only 2 points. Spencer Dinwiddie was solid with 4 assists.

The Spurs are coming off a 104-103 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Bryn Forbes provided his team with 15 points (4-of-7 from the field). Will Joe Harris replicate his impressive performance from the last game?

Related: Nets And Caris LeVert To Host Grizzlies At Barclays Center

Nets have lost the last matchup between the teams on the road. The Nets have won only one of their last 5 games. The Spurs’ last 5 games haven’t been too promising, having won only 2 of them. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Nets are better at three-point shooting, with an average of 12.869 threes…