Arteta Hints Mkhitaryan Could Return To Arsenal Next Season 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be used in his first-team squad next season.

Mkhitaryan has endured an injury-hit campaign on loan at Roma, but has still contributed six goals and four assists from 17 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League.

Although it is been expected that the former Borussia Dortmund star will leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer, Arteta has suggested that the 31-year-old may feature in his plans for the next campaign.

“It’s a possibility that we have and will consider,” Arteta is quoted by the Evening Standard.

“I always liked him, he is the kind of player who can fit in any team when he is at his best.

“He needs to do it consistently and here he had moments and that’s what we need to assess.

“Miki is doing really…