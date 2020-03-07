Battle Of The Borussias Headlines Fixtures

Borussia Monchengladbach’s meeting with Borussia Dortmund is the pick of the fixtures on Bundesliga Matchday 25.

In the green-and-white corner, a 1970s giant of the German game and the dark horses for the 2019/20 Bundesliga title, Gladbach.

In the black-and-yellow corner,

the last team to dethrone record champions FC Bayern Munich, Dortmund.

Two points separate the two teams in fourth and third respectively – a win for either would do their table-topping ambitions a power of good.

Gladbach led the way until Matchday 15, but haven’t given up hope of landing a first top-flight crown since 1976/77. The Foals are unbeaten in five, with captain Lars Stindl back to his best with four goals in his last three. Nine-goal phenomenon Erling Haaland has been key to Dortmund’s…