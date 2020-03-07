Berbatov Backs Ighalo To Silence Critics At Manchester United

Odion Ighalo is the striking “bully” that Manchester United have been crying out for, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Nigerian frontman proving plenty of people wrong at Old Trafford.

Eyebrows were raised when the former Watford star was brought back to English football from Shanghai Shenhua.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for more firepower had dragged on into deadline day, with a deal for Ighalo pushed through as the winter window came to a close.

Plenty questioned whether he was the right man for United’s No.9 role, but an early flurry of goals has silenced his detractors in style.

Berbatov admits to being wrong when it comes to the 30-year-old’s value, with it looking as though the Red Devils have pulled off a shrewd piece of business.

The former United striker told Betfair of a man looking to earn a permanent transfer: “I’m really happy to see that Odion Ighalo is settling in well and he deserves it with the way he is playing, how he links the plays and…