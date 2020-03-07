Fernandes, Aubameyang, Arteta For February Player, Manager Awards

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United new signing Bruno Fernandes top a six-man shortlist for the February EA Sports Player of the Month award.

The Premier League announced the names Aubameyang and Fernandes and the other nominees on their official website on Friday.

Other players also on the list are Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matt Doherty, Nick Pope of Burnley and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Fans are expected to vote for their favourite from the shortlist.

The votes of the public will then be combined with those of the 20 club captains, plus a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be announced next week.

And for the Barclays Manager of the Month award, four names have been listed.

The managers are Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Sean Dyche of Burnley, Manchester…