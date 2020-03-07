O’Hara Man United Goalkeeper Given Six-game Ban For Biting Opponent

Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara has been banned for six games for biting an opponent.

The Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper, 23, is currently on-loan with League One side Burton Albion.

O’Hara was hit with the charge of violent and/or improper conduct for his behaviour in the 44th-minute of their clash against Peterborough last Saturday.



O’Hara – who escaped on-field punishment – bit opponent Sam Szmodics on the arm when defending a corner in the game which ended 1-1.

The ban starts immediately which means O’Hara will miss Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City and will see him out until April.

An FA statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Kieran O’Hara for six matches with immediate effect and fined him £2,500 for a breach of FA Rule E3.

“The Burton Albion FC goalkeeper denied…