Yobo Has Not Contacted Me Since His Super Eagles Appointment

Gernot Rohr has revealed Joseph Yobo has not called him since his appointment as assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

Yobo was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation as one of Rohr’s assistants in February, taking over from Imama Amapakabo.

Speaking with BCC’s World Football reporter, Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr said he hopes to meet Yobo when he returns to the country ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

“Yobo has not called me. I don’t have his number. I expect to meet him when I return to Nigeria next week, to prepare for the AFCON 2021 qualifier against Sierra Leone. When I meet him, I will give him traditional missions normally assigned to an assistant coach.”

Rohr spoke on the importance of Amapakabo while he was Eagles assistant coach.

“Amapakabo did the real work of a coach on the…