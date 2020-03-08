Athletes Reject Adeleye As Rivers’ Consultant For Edo 2020

A number of athletes registered by Rivers State for the forthcoming National Sports Festival have threatened to dump the State if former Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye is re-engaged as Consultant on Sports by the state governmnet.

The rumour was rife last week that Adeleye would be re-engaged following the appointment of Honourable Boma Iyayi as the Sports Commissioner.

Iyayi engaged Adeleye as Consultant on Sports for Rivers State for the last (19th) National Sports Festival held in 2018 in Abuja and many had feared the ‘sacked’ athletes representative on the board of the AFN was on his way back despite his controversial exit from the job last year.

Adeleye was alleged to be owing many athletes either part or full payments of allowances despite the state government fulfilling all financial commitments to for the Festival.

Also Read: Edo 2020 Broadcast Rights…