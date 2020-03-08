Balogun Celebrates Wigan’s 4th Consecutive Clean Sheets In Draw

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has expressed his delight after Wigan Athletic recorded their fourth straight clean sheets, in their 0-0 home draw against Luton Town in Saturday’s Championship game, Completesports.com reports.

Balogun made his sixth appearance for Wigan since joining them on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The draw saw Wigan stretch their unbeaten streak to six games since their last defeat which was on February 2nd.

And reacting to the draw, Balogun was however disappointed that the Latics did not clinch all three points.

“Plus one and another clean sheet. Can’t deny a bit of disappointment over not getting all three. We gave it our all, but just weren’t enough of a threat this time. On to the next one – the unbeaten run continues,” the former Mainz player wrote on his verified Twitter…