Dare Congratulates Flamingos Over Impressive Away Win In Guinea

Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after they recorded a huge first-leg win away to Guinea, in the first-leg first round of the 2020 FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup qualifier in Conakry on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Flamingos thrashed their hosts 6-1 to put themselves in a very good position to qualify for the second round.

Yemisi Samuel had a hat-trick after scoring in the 11th, 85th and 91st minutes.

Rofiat Imuran bagged a brace on 38 and 65 minutes while Chinyere Kalu scored in the third minute.

Reacting to the win, the Sports Minister wrote on his Twitter handle: “Congratulations! Guinea 1-6 Nigeria: Flamingos record a big away win at September 28 Stadium. The return leg with the Guineans will be on March 14 in Lagos.”

By James Agberebi

