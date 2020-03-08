Edo 2020 Broadcast Rights Still Up For Grabs –Marketing Committee

The marketing committee for the 20th National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 says no television station in Nigeria has been granted terrestrial rights to produce and broadcast the events of the competition and has called on all broadcast media interested in acquiring the rights to make formal bids to the committee.

Mike Itemuagbor, chairman of the committee says interested television houses should come forward with their bids and open discussion with the committee.

“As at today, no television station in Nigeria or elsewhere has been granted the rights for the live coverage, tape-delayed coverage, practices and interviews of the festival,” said Itemuagbor who says broadcast rights are rights which a broadcasting organisation will negotiate with the committee in order to get the events of the Festival screened on television either live, delayed or just highlights.

