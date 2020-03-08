Gets Highest Rating In West Brom’s Draw At Swansea 

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi got the highest rating despite West Bromwich Albion’s 0-0 draw at Swansea, which saw them relinquish top spot, Completesports.com reports.

The rating which was compiled by Birmingham Mail was for every West Brom players who featured in the game.

Also Read: U-17 W/Cup Qualifier: Dare Congratulates Flamingos Over Impressive Away Win In Guinea

And after putting up a five-star performance, Ajayi was rated nine out of 10.

Commenting on Ajayi’s performance Birmingham Mail wrote: “Had the legs to keep a leash on (Rhian) Brewster in a foot race, and dominated him aerially. No nonsense tackles throughout, and displayed his eye for a pass throughout. An excellent showing from the centre half, where he barely put a foot wrong.”

After 37 rounds of games, Leeds now top on 71 points, just one point above West Brom, in the 24-team league table.

By James Agberebi

How to Make Anyone Fall…