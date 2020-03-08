I kissed Maradona To Tap Boca’s League Title-Winning Luck

Boca Juniors captain and striker, Carlos Tevez, has sensationally claimed that he deliberately kissed Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata coach Diego Maradona to tap a winning-luck in Saturday’s decisive Argentine Primera Division match at the Alberto Jose Armando Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Tevez made the revelation after his 72nd minute 20-yard shot beat Gimnasia goalkeeper, Jorge Broun, and helped Boca Juniors to beat the Maradona’s team 1-0 for their 34th Primera Division tittle.

Many thought it was just an exchange of pleasantries between two Argentine football icons when Tevez walked over to Gimnasia dugout just before kickoff and kissed Maradona on the lips. Both men also shook hands warmly.

With the crucial win on the last day of the 2019/2020 season, Boca finished top of the 24-team Argentine Primera Division on 48 points, while their toughest rival River Plate finished second on 47 points after drawing 1-1 at Atletico Tucuman…