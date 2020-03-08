Ighalo Subbed On As Man United Overcome City In Hard-Fought Derby

Odion Ighalo was introduced late as Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 in Sunday’s derby at Old Trafford, Completesports.com reports.

Ighalo was brought on for Bruno Fernandes with just two minutes left in the game.

A goal in each half from Anthony Martial and substitute Scott McTominay saw United complete the double over their city rival.

Martial opened scoring on 30 minutes after racing on to Fernandes’ clever quick free-kick slamming past Ederson.

And five minutes of added time McTominay capitalised on a poor pass from Ederson to Benjamin Mendy as he ran on to ball before curling into an empty net.

United have now completed a league double over City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in the 2009-10 campaign.

This was City’s third defeat against United in all competitions in 2019-20 –…