Iwobi Benched As Chelsea Trounce Everton To Strengthen Top-four Push

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton who lost 4-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Everton are now winless in their last 25 away Premier League games against Chelsea (D11 L14) since a 1-0 win in November 1994.

Goals from Mason Mount, Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Olivier Giroud saw Chelsea give their top-four hopes a big boost.

The win saw Chelsea remain fourth on 48 points and are just two points behind third-placed Leicester City in the league table.

It was not a memorable return for Carlo Ancelotti who was a former manager of Chelsea.

Mount opened the scoring for Chelsea on 14 minutes after controlling the ball excellently on the turn and found the bottom corner.

In the 21st minute Pedro doubled Chelsea’s lead, latching on to Ross Barkley’s…