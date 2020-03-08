Ligue 1: Osimhen Ready For Lyon Test

Lille forward Victor Osimhen is battle ready for Sunday’s (today) French Ligue 1 clash against Olympic Lyon, reports Completesports.com.

Lille will look to further boost their chances of securing a Champions League ticket by picking another important win following last weekend’s away victory at Nantes.

Christophe Galtier’s men currently occupy fourth position in the table, six points ahead of fifth placed Lyon.

“Ready for the game against Lyon,” he tweeted ahead of the game.

Osimhen has scored 13 goals in 26 league appearances for Lille this season.

