Maja On Target In Bordeaux Away Draw At Saint Etienne

Nigeria forward Josh Maja was on target as Girondis Bordeaux recorded a 1-1 away draw against Saint-Etienne in their French Ligue 1 clash at the StadeGeoffroy-Guichard on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Maja, who played the entire duration of the game put Bordeaux ahead in the 65th minute.

The 21-year-old has now scored five goals in 21 league appearances for Bordeaux this season.



Dennis Bouanga equalised for Saint Etienne in the 68th minute.

Maja’s international teammate, Samuel Kalu also started the game and was replaced by Hwang Ui-jo 18 minutes from time.

Kalu has registered one goal in 20 league games for Bordeaux this season.

