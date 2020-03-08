Moses To Return From Injury Against Getafe

Victor Moses will return to action for Inter Milan in their Europa League clash against Spanish club, Getafe on March 19 following his injury lay- off.

Moses, 29, picked up a muscle injury in training , but is expected to recover in time for the game against Getafe.

He will however miss Sunday’s (today) crunch clash against title rivals, Juventus.



According to a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Moses will be available for selection again when Inter Milan travel to the Coliseum Alfonso Perez for the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 encounter.

Moses, who is loan at Inter Milan from Premier League club, Chelsea has featured in seven games for the Nerazzurri.

