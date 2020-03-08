NPFL: Plateau Pip Wikki Away ; Lobi Stars, Pillars Share The Spoils In Makurdi

Plateau United maintained top position in the Professional Football League following a 1-0 away win Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Sunday Anthony scored the decisive goal in the 33rd minute.

Plateau United occupy top spot with 43 points from from 23 games.

Rivers United kept pressure on Plateau United with a hard fought 1-0 win against FC Ifeanyiubah in Port Harcourt.

Ogbonna Onuoha netted the winning goal seven minutes from time.

Stanley Eguma’s men sit in second position with 42 points from 23 games.

At the Aper Aku Stadium , Makurdi , Kano Pillars forced their hosts Lobi Stars to a 2-2 draw.

MFM and Enugu Rangers battled to a 0-0 draw at the Agege Stadium.

Chinedu Ohanachom bagged a hat-trick as Nasarawa United beat Katsina United 3-0 at the Lafia City Stadium.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win against Abia Warriors with…