Ronaldinho Faces Six Months In Jail Over Fake Passport

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has been warned he could be jailed for up to six months as an investigation sparked by his use of a fake passport to enter Paraguay continues.

Ronaldinho, 39, spent a second night in a police cell after being refused bail by a judge on Saturday.

The judge accepted prosecutors’ claims Ronaldinho posed a serious flight risk if he was released from custody.

He is thought to have been spared the nightmare scenario of a normal prison because of his status as one of the world’s best ever footballers.

His lawyers are expected to appeal the decision to incarcerate him while a criminal investigation continues.

But the probe is set to last around six months and Ronaldinho has been warned there is no guarantee he will be freed on bail until a decision on whether to try him is taken.

Even if he is released, authorities are expected to order him to remain in Paraguay until the…