Sakin Scores As Horoya Pip Enyimba 2-0 To Make Semis Cut

Bolaji Sakin and Boubacar Samassekou were on target as Horoya beat Nigerian outfit Enyimba 2-0 at the Stade 28 Septembre in Conakry on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The first leg played in Aba last weekend ended 1-1 and the Guineans finished off the work at home with a comfortable win that earns them a date against Egyptian debutants Pyramids in the last four.

Nigerian forward Sakin broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with a sublime goal, curling the ball to the far post from the edge of the area after the Enyimba defense half heartedly cleared away a corner.

The goal brought the tie to life as far as attack was concerned, the two West African sides having battled for possession in the middle of the pack with little action in the final third. The only other chance before the goal was another Sakin shot from range which w

ent inches over.

The game gained some life after the…