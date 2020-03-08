UFC 248: Adesanya Outpoints Romero To Retain Title

Israel Adesanya retained the middleweight title by outscoring Yoel Romero in a slow-paced, tentatively fought bout.

Adesanya won via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the main event of UFC 248.

Romero started the fight standing completely motionless covering his face with his hands in a shell-like guard. Things didn’t get any less weird as the fight wore on.

Adesanya (19-0) remained undefeated with the victory. The Nigerian-born Kiwi has won all of his eight UFC fights. Adesanya, 30, was thought to be on the verge of becoming one of the UFC’s big stars leading into the bout.

Romero (13-5) has lost three straight. The 42-year-old Cuba native has not won a fight since 2018. Romero, 42, won the wrestling silver medal in the 2000 Summer Olympics.

Adesanya made a disclosed guarantee of $500,000 for the fight, while Romero made at least $300,000, according to purses obtained from the Nevada State Athletic…