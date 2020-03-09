5-Year Old Boxing Sensation Gets Scholarship

In line with his avowed mandate of discovering young talents and nurturing them to stardom, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has offered scholarship to a five-year old boxing sensation Ayomide Adeyemo (pictured aboove).

Dare’s grassroots development agenda had led to the discovery of young boxer Shekinat, a swimmer nicknamed Fish and the Yakubu sisters dubbed the Williams sisters of Nigerian tennis for their prowess on the tennis courts.

Dare who refers to himself as the ‘Chief Talent Hunter’ said he was moved by a viral video of the young talented boxer.

“Sequel to the viral video of a talented baby boy boxer [Ayomide Adeyemo] on the PUNCH Newspaper’s social media pages, I will be putting the baby in a boxing academy for further growth and also sponsor his education….