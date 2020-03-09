Aribo Guns For 10th Rangers Goal; Okoye Eyes Bundesliga Debut

Joe Aribo will be looking to score his tenth goal in all competitions for Glasgow Rangers who will face home side, Ross County, in a Scottish Premiership encounter today (Sunday), Completesports.com reports

The Nigeria international was in action as the Gers suffered their second straight home defeat, losing 1-0 to Hamilton Academical in Wednesday’s league game at the Ibrox Stadium.

After been eliminated from the Scottish FA Cup last weekend, Rangers failed to bounce back in the midweek which has led to manager, Steven Gerrard demanding a reaction.

“I hear the fans, I feel them, no one is hurting as much as myself and the players. So we certainly respect the reaction and will do everything we can to make them feel better as quick as we can. It’s about actions now, rather than words,” Gerrard said.

Aribo has now found the back of the net…