Bendel Insurance Rakes In N26m from Sale Of Jerseys

The Edo State Government has announced that the rebranding of its football club, Bendel Insurance Football Club has started to yield dividends as the sale of the club’s traditional yellow and green jerseys (pictured above) has fetched it a whopping N26 million.

An elated Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu who disclosed this in Benin City during the week said the sale of jersey was just one of the things they lined up to undertake in the rebranding of Bendel Insurance.

“We know that football is business and we just said we should try out with the sale of the jerseys and you can’t believe we realised about N26 million from it,” he disclosed.

He said Bendel Insurance will not be run purely as a government club but that the state government will inject…