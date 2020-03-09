Galatasaray Make New Bid For Permanent Onyekuru Switch From Monaco

Galatasaray have started serious attempts to add Super Eagles attacking ace, Henry Onyekuru to its roster of players for another year, according to a report on aksam.com.tr.

Coach Fatih Terim wants the Nigerian star on a permanent deal but after Monaco demanded 12.5 million Euros, the Yellow-Reds are focused on increasing his loan term.

Galatasaray whose form has greatly improved since the arrival of Onyekuru in the second half of the season are determined to keep the forward in the squad next year.

The 22-year-old player’s very strong desire to continue his football career at Galatasaray has also enabled the Turkish club to take immediate action.

However, in the first meeting with Monaco, the request of the French club for his signature left Cim Bom in a totally difficult situation.

The French club which secured the…