Guardiola Backs Ederson After Errors In City’s Derby Defeat At United

Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after his errors led to Manchester United’s goals in Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay – both helped by errors from Ederson – sealed a third derby win of the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s over their city rivals.

However, Guardiola stood firmly refused to criticise the Brazilian for allowing Martial’s shot to slip under him or for throwing the ball to McTominay in the final moments of the game.

“We knew sometimes Fernandes makes this kind of chipping but the quality of the opponents always counts,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“[Ederson] played, he saved one or two, he’s an exceptional goalkeeper.

“You don’t make mistakes? I don’t make mistakes? I don’t come here to judge my players if they make mistakes. It’s part of the game. He will recover…