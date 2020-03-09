Gundogun Slams Fernandes For Cheating In City’s Defeat To Man United

Ilkay Gundogun has accused Manchester United rival Bruno Fernandes of cheating.

Gundogan conceded the free kick that led to United’s opening goal in their 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford following a foul on Fernandes.

Mike Dean penalised the German international, despite replays showing there was little contact with Fernandes.



Read Also: UCL: PSG Vs Dortmund Takes Place Behind Closed-Door Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Gundogan reckons Dean got it wrong – and believes Fernandes conned the referee by play acting.

He said: “There was frustration about the free kick before the goal – it was not at all a foul. I just touched the ball and he (Fernandes) goes on the floor, shouting.

“I don’t even know if the referee saw it or just had a feeling that it was a foul. That was very disappointing for me, to be honest, because I was involved in the action and conceding the goal straight afterwards hurt very…