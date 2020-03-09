I Spent My Lunch Money On Watching Man United

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has revealed how he spent his lunch money watching Manchester United as a child.

Ighalo linked up with his favourite boyhood club on loan from Chinese outfit, Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day.

“I know many footballers say that, when they sign for a team, this is my dream team. Respect to that but my own case was different,” he told Sky Sports.

“Anyone who knows me back from when I was young knows me and my siblings supported Man United, we would pay to go and watch Man United play. In Nigeria, you have to have sports channels to watch that but not everyone can afford it. My parents couldn’t afford that so you have to pay a viewing centre to watch that. We would pay to watch that.



“I grew up in Ajegunle, which is like a ghetto and it was very difficult there. When it would get to the weekend, everybody was excited because they wanted…