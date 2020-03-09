Ighalo, Fernandes Inspired Signings For Man United

Former Liverpool and England star Jamie Redknapp has described Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes as inspired signings ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford, Completesports.com reports.

Both Ighalo and Fernandes were January signings for United and have so far impressed.

Fernandes has been instrumental in midfield since his £46.6m move from Sporting Lisbon.

While Ighalo has also made a fast start, scoring three goals from two starts, including a well-taken double in Thursday’s FA Cup win at Derby.

And speaking on a special Manchester derby preview podcast, Redknapp said about Fernandes: “The Bruno Fernandes signing has been huge for the club, sometimes it can just take one player to change the feeling, the way they train.

“I love his attitude. He dictates the pace of the game. And when you see him live you see a player who can pull the…