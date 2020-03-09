Ighalo Thrilled To Play In First Manchester Derby

Odion Ighalo has expressed his delight after playing in his first Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday, completesports.com reports.

Ighalo was replaced Bruno Fernandes with two minutes remaining in the game which United won 2-0.

It was his seventh appearance for United since joining them on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua.

“My first Manchester derby what a day.God is the Greatest,” Ighalo wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Goals from Anthony Martial and substitute Scott McTominay saw United complete the double over City.

The win took them to fifth on 45 points, just three points behind Chelsea in the league table behind.



By James Agberebi

